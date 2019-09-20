Scottish maker of leather seats for Aston Martin to add 100 Paisley jobs

Scottish Leather Group will create 100 skilled jobs with the launch of a new facility in Renfrewshire.

The Bridge of Weir business, billed as the UK’s largest leather manufacturer, will open a new Paisley hub to provide high-end car seat upholstery.

Scottish Leather Group, whose clients include Aston Martin and Mercedes, said the facility will add 100 new recruits to the more than 800 staff currently employed at its Bridge of Weir, Paisley and Glasgow sites. It is due to be open by autumn next year.

The expansion has been described as the first step in ambitious growth plans to create more than 9,000 jobs in Renfrewshire by 2030.

Business leaders will today unveil a strategy to boost the region’s economy by £400 million a year and expand its manufacturing sector by 30 per cent by capitalising on the £1.4 billion being invested in local infrastructure, innovation and skills.

Scottish Leather Group director James Lang, who also chairs Renfrewshire’s Economic Leadership Panel, which led development of the economic strategy, said: “These jobs are an important first step in our ambitions for Renfrewshire.

“We are at an exciting time with major economic investment taking place right across Renfrewshire, a region which has strong foundations upon which to build, with a high employment rate and businesses exporting £2bn of goods and services worldwide.”