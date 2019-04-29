Scottish legal firm hits 80 partners with key promotions

Scottish legal heavyweight Shepherd and Wedderburn has unveiled a raft of promotions, driving the number of partners at the firm up to 80.

The Edinburgh-headquartered practice revealed that Judith Stephenson, a property and infrastructure specialist who joined the firm’s Glasgow office as an associate in 2014, and private client and tax specialist Douglas Sinclair, who started as a trainee in 2005, have both been assumed as partners.

Recent lateral partner hires have included energy sector specialists Anthony McEwan and Moray Thomson, and private client expert Gillian Campbell.

Shepherd and Wedderburn, which has offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, has also promoted four senior lawyers to legal director as part of its latest appointments round.

They are property and infrastructure specialists Kirsteen Milne, Euan Murray, George McKinlay and Lesley Proctor.

All appointments will be effective from 1 May.

Managing partner-elect Andrew Blain said: “These well-deserved promotions recognise the specialist skills of our lawyers, their in-depth knowledge of the sectors in which they operate, and their willingness to go the extra mile on behalf of clients. We wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers at Shepherd and Wedderburn.”