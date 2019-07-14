Scottish knitwear designer tickled pink by Hotel Indigo

A Scottish knitwear designer is seeing one of her products feature in a global campaign by Hotel Indigo that aims to showcase the work of local craftspeople.

Parent company IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) is celebrating the 100-plus Hotel Indigo properties around the world with the launch of “Shop the Neighbourhood, with Hotel Indigo”.

It comprises a “shoppable” hotel room that allows guests to buy unique local items featured in their rooms direct from the people that made them.

The scheme is running in establishments including Hotel Indigo in Dundee. Orkney-based knitwear specialist Hilary Grant’s “Seaward” blanket features in its rooms. It was inspired by seascape paintings of the late artist Sylvia Wishart and created with three colours of yarn.

Grant, who studied in Dundee, said Shop the Neighbourhood had been an “exciting” project to work on and “have your products represented”.

Her international consumer base includes department stores in Japan, while her products are also stocked in independent boutiques in the UK. She added. “It’s a big honour to have your products as part of such a big project.”

Henry Reeve, IHG’s director of interior design in Europe, added: “We work tirelessly with local businesses and artisans to ensure that the heart and soul of each Hotel Indigo truly represents the neighbourhood in which it resides. The stories behind our hotels are fascinating. Each offers a taste of the neighbourhood the moment you step inside.”