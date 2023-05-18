The telecoms giant and former industry monopoly currently has around 130,000 employees but plans to reduce that number to less than 90,000 by the end of the 2020s, a spokesperson said. But it could see as many as 55,000 roles cut over the five to seven-year period. The group directly employs more than 7,000 people in Scotland and supports thousands more.
The company, which announced the news just days after Vodafone said it was taking the axe to 11,000 roles, said it wants to rely on a “much smaller workforce” and a reduced cost base, and to digitise its processes. BT, which also owns the Openreach subsidiary, said that once its full-fibre broadband and 5G network is rolled out, it will not need as many staff to build and maintain the network.
Chief executive Philip Jansen said: “By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base. New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future.”
He added the firm would be working with its union partners throughout the job cuts and would also rely on natural attrition - when an employee leaves the company but is not replaced.
Matthew Dorset, an equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said: “BT has seen Vodafone’s job losses and taken them to another level, with up to 55,000 expected to be cut from the workforce by the end of the decade as the business seeks to cut costs. The business has faced pressure from alternative network providers, although on the retail side customer numbers have remained stable. On the Openreach side of the business BT had a net loss of 68,000 connections, a reversal of a recent trend of slowing losses. This will be a concern and a figure to watch going forward,” he added.