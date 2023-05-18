BT Group is to cut between 40,000 and 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade as part of plans to slash costs and overhaul its workforce.

The telecoms giant and former industry monopoly currently has around 130,000 employees but plans to reduce that number to less than 90,000 by the end of the 2020s, a spokesperson said. But it could see as many as 55,000 roles cut over the five to seven-year period. The group directly employs more than 7,000 people in Scotland and supports thousands more.

The company, which announced the news just days after Vodafone said it was taking the axe to 11,000 roles, said it wants to rely on a “much smaller workforce” and a reduced cost base, and to digitise its processes. BT, which also owns the Openreach subsidiary, said that once its full-fibre broadband and 5G network is rolled out, it will not need as many staff to build and maintain the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Philip Jansen said: “By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitise the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base. New BT Group will be a leaner business with a brighter future.”

BT Group is one of the biggest private sector employers in Scotland with more than 7,000 staff. Picture: Jeff Holmes

He added the firm would be working with its union partners throughout the job cuts and would also rely on natural attrition - when an employee leaves the company but is not replaced.