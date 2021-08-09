Scottish IT group Kick ICT gets multi-million turnover lift after twin acquisitions

Kick ICT is a fast-growing IT group led by technology entrepreneur Tom O’Hara, pictured.

The firm has bought Turnkey Business Software (TBS) and Turnkey Infrastructure Solutions (TIS) from the Turnkey Group.

The acquisitions are said to mark a “key strategic move” in the expansion and development of Kick as a UK provider of IT services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as the turnover boost the latest deals add a further 15 staff to Kick ICT and mark seven acquisitions since the business was founded in 2015.

The Turnkey Group has been serving customers since 1980. Since then, Barry Wood and his son Tony have built a Scottish group of companies with a global reach.

O’Hara said: “TBS and TIS have a long standing and outstanding reputation in the market and I’d like to thank Tony and Barry for affording us the opportunity to look after their customers and their people ongoing.

“It’s clear Tony and Barry had a myriad of options available to them and it’s a huge compliment for them to have endorsed our vision, strategy, culture and values.”

He added “Kick has made excellent progress this year adding Clyde, TBS and TIS to the group over the last five months. Our cash reserves and great support from HSBC provides an excellent platform for growth and ensures we are well-placed to continue growing and building market share both in Scotland and more widely across the UK.”

A message from the Editor: