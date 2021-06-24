Scottish independence: CBI chief says focus on constitutional issues a ‘completely missed opportunity’

Most Scottish businesses think now is not the right time to focus on independence, the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has claimed.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:18 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Tony Danker told The Herald that the Scottish firms he dealt with were “not convinced of the notion this is the right time to be having this debate.

“They don’t want to have the conversation. I don’t think it is the politics per se,” he added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

His comments come as Nicola Sturgeon claimed Downing Street was attempting to “rig” the result of a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Reports on Monday suggested UK ministers were pushing to allow Scots living in the rest of the UK a say in any future votes on Scotland’s place in the Union.

Read More

Read More
One woman dead and 430 affected by error in cervical screening programme

Asked whether Scottish businesses were feeling any impact from constitutional uncertainty, Mr Danker said: “The Scottish businesses I have spoken to are either not really thinking about it or don’t want to think about it because they are so focused on getting the economy moving again.

“To be distracted by the independence question I think would be a completely missed opportunity for Scotland.

Most Scottish businesses think now is not the right time to focus on independence, the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has claimed.

“This is the time we should be talking about recovery,” he added.

“It is also the time, whether we like it or not…that investment is being made for the next decade.

“It is in nobody’s interests to get in the way of that potential momentum.”

On Tuesday, Sir John Curtice, polling guru at the University of Strathclyde, suggested it was currently impossible to call who would win a second vote on Scottish independence, calling a referendum an “enormous gamble” for both sides.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Tony DankerJohn Curtice
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.