A trade body has warned that pubs are running out of beer as they struggle with supply.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association has warned that as well as a lack of staff availability, pubs and restaurants are facing problems with the supply chain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They add that they have received reports of delays and cancellations of orders places with brewers and other suppliers.

Scottish hospitality sector struggling due to beer supply issues as well as lack of staff warn trade body

There is also the threat of strike action say the SLTA by delivery staff, which will naturally have the knock on effect to venues.

On top of the beer delivery issues, there are also concerns about CO2 and nitrogen gas supplies, which are necessary to serve products on tap.

Colin Wilkinson, Scottish Licensed Trade Association managing director commented: “With Scotland’s pubs and bars just taking the first tentative steps towards recovery the last thing this beleaguered industry needs is for more restrictions to be imposed on it.

“The full reopening of the hospitality sector has been hit with two serious issues: a shortage of staff availability and the more recent immediate problems facing the supply chain.

“SLTA members are already reporting delays and cancellations of orders placed with brewers and other supply chain operators and, in some instances, beer orders that have been delivered fall short by around 75%.

"In many cases packaged goods are not being delivered and we have reports of pub and bar owners travelling the length of the country to source supplies.

“We have also heard reports of the selective supply of goods by some companies only servicing certain sections of their customer base.

“The threat of strike action by delivery staff only adds to the industry’s concerns and the Scottish Licensed Trade Association hopes this particular issue will be resolved promptly.

“Added to our woes is the concern over CO2 and nitrogen gas supplies, even when we do get beer delivered.

“The last thing this sector needs is another hurdle in place in the race to its recovery.”

Pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises were able to reopen in April this year after the second lockdown forced closure.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.