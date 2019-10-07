Scottish golf clubs to turn green with electric car charge points

Scottish Golf has teed up a partnership with an electric vehicle charging point supplier that will see hundreds of charge points installed at golf clubs across the country.

The company, Forev, said it used 100 per cent accredited clean energy to power its charging points.

Working alongside Scottish Golf, the firm plans to create a network of more than 1,000 charge points. The first club to benefit from the new tie-up will be Crail Golfing Society as it looks to enhance the level of services available to members and guests.

Andrew McKinlay, chief executive of Scottish Golf, said: "This new partnership represents a fantastic opportunity for our golf clubs, with Forev covering installation costs of all charging points, and the potential for additional revenue through increased visitor footfall."

Lindsay Wallace, founder and chief executive of Forev, added: "This is a very proud day for Forev. We look forward to working closely with Scottish Golf to ensure we deliver substantial revenues to these clubs who are contributing to the great game and supporting junior and youth golf."

READ MORE: Edinburgh start-up to create electric vehicle charging network after tie-up