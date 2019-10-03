Scottish-founded Ted Baker shares hammered after slump into red

Ted Baker shares fell out of fashion today after the British fashion label with Scottish roots slumped to a loss.

The group said heavy discounting across the high street, consumer uncertainty and a poorly received spring/summer collection had contributed to the fall.

Losses for the six months to 11 August totalled 23 million. Picture: Ted Baker

Losses for the six months to 11 August totalled £23 million, compared with the £24.5m pre-tax profit reported a year earlier. The slump was also due, in part, to major investment at the firm’s Asian businesses.

Sales slipped 0.7 per cent to £303.8m and the firm is likely to struggle in the second half of the year if market conditions do not improve.

The fashion label also suffered from the troubles of Debenhams and House of Fraser in the UK and Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s in the US – department stores where Ted Baker had a significant presence. It took a hit of £600,000 from the collapse of House of Fraser alone.

Ted Baker was founded as a single shirt shop in Glasgow in the late 1980s and has grown into a global ­fashion empire.

Challenges

Chairman David Bernstein told investors: "Trading conditions have been characterised by unprecedented and sustained levels of promotional activity across the sector with, in several cases, distressed discounting from brands and retailers and heightened competition.

"The group’s performance has been impacted by very difficult trading conditions throughout the period, amplified by heightened levels of consumer uncertainty across many of Ted Baker’s global markets.

"The financial results we delivered in the first half were behind our expectations. Trading in the second half has started slowly, not helped by the unseasonably warm weather in September, and this will have an impact on the full-year outcome. If these trends continue, we will achieve a second-half result below that of last year."

Shares had lost about a third of their value in the first hour or so of trading.

The group, which has some 560 stores and concessions around the world, also revealed that its independent inquiry into the behaviour of founder and former chief executive Ray Kelvin has cost £2m in legal fees and other expenses.

Kelvin was forced to quit the business he founded after staff complained that he acted inappropriately in the workplace. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Reaction

Adam Vettese, investment analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro, said: "Ted Baker shares have been hammered over the last two years and today’s profit warning has caused another monumental drop in its share price as investors all but give up hope that the business can turn itself around.

"Current retail conditions have made it tough for the business, with competition from online specialists such as Boohoo taking more market share. Ted Baker has already started reacting to this by increasing its online presence which has gained some traction.

"Other challenges facing the group include higher rents, and many competitors - including Primark's parent company Associated British Foods - have recently petitioned landlords for lower rents amid tougher trading conditions."

