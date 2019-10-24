Scottish food firm aimed at sufferers of irritable bowel syndrome gets taste for success

Livingston-based start-up Fodilicious, which specialises in convenience foods for people with digestive issues, has been named a “UK Future Brand” and will exhibit at a prestigious event in London.

The business beat hundreds of other upcoming food and drink companies in a competition judged by a panel of industry heavyweights, including representatives from Sainsbury’s, Sodexo UK and Cotswold Fayre, to scoop the accolade.

The products are made with all natural ingredients and no refined sugars. Picture: Contributed

Fodilicious will take its place among the UK’s most promising challenger companies at the two-day Food Matters Live event at London’s ExCel venue next month.

The Scottish brand will use the opportunity to launch its latest product, Ginger Crunch Cookie Buttons, unveiling the new creation to more than 15,000 industry insiders, food connoisseurs and influential buyers attending the event on 19 and 20 November.

The products are made with all natural ingredients and no refined sugars, and are said to cater to a wide range of diets including vegan, nut free and soya free, as well as gluten free, having been certified by Coeliac UK. It is thought that one in five people in the UK suffers from irritable bowel syndrome.

Honour

Lauren Leisk, founder and managing director of Fodilicious, said: “It’s a tremendous honour to have been named a UK Future Brand by Food Matters Live and we’re looking forward to taking our place at the event alongside established and up-and-coming brands who are striving to create innovative products that truly help people.

“I created Fodilicious products as I am passionate about helping others who, like myself, have irritable bowel syndrome and food intolerances.”

Apex Hotels is the company’s first corporate customer.