Scottish first as 75-year-old Edinburgh firm takes delivery of giant 700-tonne capacity crane

Mark Rafferty, managing director at Bernard Hunter Mobile Cranes, said the giant vehicle put the business “into a different league”.
Representing the capital firm’s largest investment since its founding in 1946, the flagship vehicle joins a fleet of Liebherr cranes at its Gilmerton base.
Tipping the scales at 105 tonnes in basic road trim, the new crane is powered by a 700hp, eight-cylinder engine that drives a 12-speed automatic gearbox. All eight axles on the chassis are steerable.
Rafferty said: “The new Liebherr [crane] puts our business into a different league as a supplier of heavy lifting solutions. The variety of applications it will suit is incredible. Some of our customers are already starting to plan work for the 700 tonner.”
He added: “The new 700-tonne Liebherr is a major milestone for our business and will keep us at the forefront of mobile crane operations.”