Scottish fintech firm GiftRound pushes button on scale-up crowdfunding

A Scottish fintech venture that facilitates cashless gift collections is launching a new round of crowdfunding as it looks to scale up.

GiftRound’s online platform is said to solve the problem of organising group collections for staff members in companies and organisations across the UK and internationally. The company’s offering is part of Scotland’s burgeoning financial technology – fintech – sector.

The start-up is pushing the button on a crowdfunding drive to raise £75,000 as it looks to disrupt the way people “group collect” for gifts.

Founder and chief executive Craig Forsythe said: “GiftRound began as an idea that I woke up with several years ago.

“I wondered why there wasn’t an online solution for gift collections at work. It started an odyssey for me to see if it was possible to remove the hassle whilst bringing back the fun to gift giving.

“Since our launch in June 2018, and after a six-month period of concept testing, GiftRound has gone from strength to strength. We’re now looking to improve the user journey of the GiftRound platform by integrating a GiftRound Store to provide customers with a seamless experience.

“We are looking to grow our brand presence and reputation for quality service for everyone that wants to organise a group collection to buy a gift.”

The firm has a focus in 2020 to disrupt the way people group collect for gifts not just in the workplace but also in the £600 million-per-year weddings gift market. It is also targeting the 220,000 primary school collections for teachers at the end of each school year that involve grateful parents buying gifts.

The company has been given support from industry body Fintech Scotland.

READ MORE: FinTech Scotland hails surge in financial tech firms setting up north of the Border