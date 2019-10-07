Scottish distillery mocked for edible 'Scotch capsules'

Have your say

A whisky company has been mocked online after releasing a promotional video for Scotch capsules.

Glenlivet has revealed the "Glenlivet capsule collection", single malts encapsulated inside small edible seaweed pods.

Appearing on the The Glenlivet Twitter account, the post read: 'No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed.

In the advert, a voice over announces: "The Glenlivet has released an original whisky drinking experience.

"A collection of edible cocktail capsules made from seaweed, meaning no need for glass, ice, or a cocktail stirrer."

It goes on to say: "The Glenlivet capsule collection sets new standards."

However, the new line from the Speyside firm - which closely resemble laundry detergent tablets - didn't go down well with social media users and trolls, who left a series of humorous and scathing comments.

One user said: "Thanks, but… it wasn't hard to drink Scotch."

While one bemused person commented: "No one asked for this."

One Twitter user sees this as a major PR flunk, and argued: "Some evil genius marketer produced advertisement that just destroyed the carefully cultivated mystique of The Glenlivet brand.

"Think Goizueta’s New Coke disaster times 100."

Other users saw the funny side, saying: "Carry some in your pocket for that afternoon pick-me-up!"