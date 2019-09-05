Scottish digital skills boost as CodeClan joins forces with Eden Scott

CodeClan has teamed up with Eden Scott, the Scottish IT recruitment specialist, to create a career pipeline for graduates of the national digital skills academy.

The new partnership will create a complete career path for graduates, extending CodeClan’s support across multiple roles and helping them to forge a long-term career in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Graduates who have not found their ideal role within CodeClan’s expanding partner programme after six months will be able to join Eden Scott’s recruitment service, opening up a network of employers and roles across the country.

Alumni who are looking for a new role will also be able to access Eden Scott’s services, to help them progress their career.

CodeClan, which was founded in 2015 and has campuses in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, said the tie-up would create a “unique career pipeline” for its graduates and give them even more reason to study one of the academy’s full-time courses.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, chief executive of CodeClan, said: “CodeClan was created to bridge Scotland’s digital skills gap.

“The demand for technically skilled people continues to grow and the country needs a whole new way to help people reskill, retrain and future-proof their career.

“CodeClan has produced well over 800 graduates since the organisation launched in 2015, the majority of whom are working with companies in every sector across the country. We’ve proven the CodeClan model works. The challenge now is to scale what we do and find our graduates not only their first role within the industry but retain that talent and support their ongoing career.”

She added: “This strategic partnership aligns Eden Scott’s experience and expertise with CodeClan’s ongoing growth and enables us to build out our offering, to make our service to Scotland’s digital future even more valuable.”

Peter Dunn, associate director and head of Eden Scott’s tech and digital team, said: “We see the partnership between Eden Scott and CodeClan as an exciting step forward for Scotland’s coding community.

“The demand for talent is growing exponentially as our economy becomes increasingly dominated by technology. CodeClan has established itself as a vital supporter of this growth sector and this partnership with Eden Scott will provide a seamless extension to the career ambitions of their graduates.

“Companies looking to attract skilled technicians with additional ‘real world’ experience will also be able to work with us as the CodeClan alumni, who may be looking for their next career move, will be signposted to our consultative service.

“In addition to the national and international brands we support, our TalentSpark brand offers access to early stage and scaling businesses ensuring we will find the right fit for the talented CodeClan graduates on the next stage of their journey.”

Eden Scott, which was established in 2003, now has more than 60 staff in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast. The firm recruits into 19 different sectors and last year had a turnover of £14 million.