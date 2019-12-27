Scottish companies urged to tap into cyber security grant scheme

Businesses have been urged to sign up for a £1,000 “cash giveaway” that can help them strengthen their cyber security.

Computer defence experts at Edinburgh-based Consider IT said they have been busy helping firms gain Cyber Essentials accreditation, but others risk losing out. They are urging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to stake a claim for the cash grants being offered by the Government through the Cyber Essentials Voucher Scheme, before the £500,000 pot runs out.

Consider IT said it was one of a small handful of CREST-accredited specialists in Scotland that can deliver Cyber Essentials, while helping businesses claim back up to £1,000 of the costs from Scottish Enterprise.

Founder and managing director Stuart Gilbertson said: “With hundreds of high-profile IT security breaches and hacks happening every year, clients are coming to us with cyber security as a top priority.

“It’s not just the bigger players who are worried – it’s affecting businesses of every size, with everyone starting to look for that extra step in their IT security.

“It’s no easy task to bring clients through Cyber Essentials, because it’s intensive for everyone involved. However, it is well worth it when the Government is offering a grant which will cover the entire cost.”

Consider IT is also a trusted partner of the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC).

Eamonn Keane, head of cyber security and innovation at the SBRC, said: “We’re seeing more and more cases of cyber-attacks on Scottish businesses every year.

“A big part of making businesses more resilient is making sure they’re equipped to face cyber challenges as well as other security challenges,” he added.