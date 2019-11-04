Scottish care provider launches bid to boost recruitment into sector

A Hamilton-based care provider has today launched a major campaign to boost recruitment into the sector, saying it comes amid a “perfect storm” of staff shortages and the potential impact of Brexit.

Love@care describes itself as offering professional care services, tailored to individual service user needs and provided by highly trained carers.

Its campaign will seek to highlight the many roles and opportunities available, specifically looking to attract those from non-care related backgrounds and men. It has also called on care providers to “raise their game”, boosting its appeal to those seeking new opportunities.

Love@care pointed out that people are living longer, early learning and childcare are expanding, and Scotland needs more people to work in the care sector. The organisation also said 38 per cent of services in Scotland reported vacancies and the sector’s workforce will need to grow by 40 per cent by 2035.

Lynn Bell, chief executive of Love@care, said: “We are operating in a sector where there are clearly problems recruiting workers and in order to attract people we need make them aware of the considerable opportunities on offer and do more to enhance its reputation and ensure that it is valued as a career choice.”

She added that Love@care’s career pathway enables workers to progress and help establish care as a “career of choice”.

Love@care also highlighted Tracy Jackson, a former book-keeper who is now a support worker for the organisation . She said: "I really love it and the experiences that it has created... Some days I don't even feel as if I am working. I have found that most of my working life skills have stood me in good stead for this role as I assist people to, for example, manage their finances, keep their tenancies secure and undertake all the everyday run-of-the-mill things."