Scottish candle brand Shearer opens store in one of country’s largest shopping centres

The firm’s new outlet is located on the ground floor of Glasgow’s vast St Enoch Centre, at the mall’s Argyle Street entrance.

Bosses said they had “big plans” for growing the brand with the St Enoch store “very much a part of those plans”.

Hannah Gladman, Shearer Candles’ marketing manager, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for our candle brand to grow and to reach a new audience in such a prime location.

“At a time where the retail sector is suffering massive closures, we feel incredibly lucky to be expanding the retail side of our business and can’t wait to get those shutters open,” she added.

The announcement of the new store follows the firm’s rebrand of its flagship Couture Collection and other product launches in the run up to the critical festive shopping period.

The St Enoch Centre, renowned for its vast glass roof, is enjoying a period of growth with the recent addition of the Vue Cinema and expansion of its food courts. That follows major blows from the closure of the BHS and adjoining Debenhams department stores.

Glasgow-based Shearer Candles, which was established in 1897, brands itself as the UK’s longest established lifestyle candle manufacturer.

It notes: “Working with only the purest ingredients and inspired by our beautiful surroundings here in Scotland, our goal is to continually exceed the expectations of our customers around the world by delivering superior quality and exceptional choice.”

