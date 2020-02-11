Scottish Business Resilience Centre names new CEO to lock in cyber security

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) has named a senior figure from The Data Lab as chief executive, driving its focus on cyber security.

Jude McCorry will lead the Linlithgow-headquartered non-profit outfit from April, succeeding Eamonn Keane, who took on the post temporarily following the departure of Mandy Haeburn-Little last autumn.

McCorry is currently business development director at data and artificial intelligence innovation centre The Data Lab, where she helped to establish “ground-breaking” initiatives such as the Data for Children Collaborative with Unicef. This role involved regular contact with SBRC, as part of growing collaboration between the public and private sector to share expertise in cyber, data and resilience.

The SBRC aims to protect firms from threats to their operations and employees, with cyber crime becoming a strong focus in recent years.

Chair Paddy Tomkins said: “The board is confident that SBRC will flourish under Jude’s energetic and ambitious leadership. Widely recognised as an innovator, she will ensure that SBRC is at the forefront of supporting growth, prosperity and collaboration for Scottish businesses and communities.”

McCorry added: “I have worked with Mandy Haeburn-Little and the team at SBRC over the last few years, and have always been impressed with their passion and commitment to help Scottish businesses around cyber and resilience.

“Building on the excellent work of The Data Lab, SBRC and others, Scotland is well on the way to becoming a global leader in data science. I hope with future collaborations, Scotland has the opportunity to become a world leader in cyber and resilience.”

READ MORE: US vacations in sight for Edinburgh holiday operator as it creates capital jobs