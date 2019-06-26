Scottish business body Remarkable names new boss

Bonnie Clarke has been appointed as chief executive of Remarkable, the business organisation formerly known as Investors in People Scotland.

She takes up the role having held the position of interim chief executive since the departure of Peter Russian last November.

Charles Quinn, chair of Remarkable, said: "I am very pleased to appoint Bonnie as the permanent CEO of Remarkable as we diversify our portfolio and extend the reach of our brand across the UK.

"She has a terrific level of skills and experience to bring to the role and everyone at Remarkable is very much looking forward to working alongside Bonnie to consolidate and grow our business."

Clarke added: "I have seen how the support, advice and help we give to those with whom we work makes a difference; and I am looking forward to leading the team to continued future success."