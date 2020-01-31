Scottish bus firm Alexander Dennis to build up to 600 buses for Irish operator

Larbert-based bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has won a competition to provide as many as 600 hybrid buses for the Republic of Ireland’s National Transport Authority.

The double-decker buses are capable of running in zero emission mode for at least 2.5 kilometres. The agreement, which will run for up to five years, includes an initial firm order for 100 vehicles.

Colin Robertson, chief executive of Larbert-based Alexander Dennis, which is owned by Canadian firm NFI Group, said: “Our Enviro400ER electric range hybrid bus will reduce emissions and passengers will love the smooth journey experience, while drivers are bound to enjoy a great working environment in its spacious cab.

“This order confirms our strategy of leading the market with the widest range of low and zero emission buses, enabling us to offer the right vehicle for each requirement.”

The bus design utilises technology developed by BAE Systems, allowing them to be charged externally via a plug-in connection.

