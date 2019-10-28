Scottish app Neatebox hits 2,000 downloads milestone

A Scottish app developed to improve accessibility for disabled people has now been downloaded by more than 2,000 individuals across the UK and Ireland.

The “Welcome” app developed by Neatebox, founded by former guide dog mobility instructor Gavin Neate, allows users to notify venues ahead of their arrival and request additional support if needed.

Neatebox was founded by former guide dog mobility instructor Gavin Neate (right). Picture: contributed.

The app has been adopted by a number of high-profile venues including Edinburgh Airport, the Scottish Parliament and Jenners.

Neate said for those living with hidden conditions, it can feel uncomfortable declaring this in a public space when they arrive at a venue.

“But if it is important to their visit, they can let the customer service team know confidentially ahead of arriving. Having this type of advance knowledge helps businesses build relationships with their customers.” Neate is now looking for more venues to sign up to the app.

