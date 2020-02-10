Scott Hastings-endorsed charity teams up with Edinburgh business

Edinburgh networking club Love Your Business is teaming up with a mental health charity represented by Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings.

The capital group has named Support in Mind Scotland (SiMS) its charity partner of the year and will donate £2 of every ticket sold in 2020.

Love Your Business, which holds networking sessions every month at Black Ivy in Bruntsfield, has featured guest speakers such as Mike Welch, founder of Blackcircles.com, and Marie Owen, founder of LS Productions. Minecraft developer Chris van der Kuyl is set to speak at an event in May.

Meanwhile SiMS, which counts Scott Hastings among its ambassadors, runs 25 services across Scotland, including the Stafford Centre in Edinburgh.

Michelle Brown, founder of Love Your Business, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with SiMS and look forward to working with them to raise awareness of the fantastic work they are doing with people affected by mental illness.”

“We were honoured to have one of their ambassadors, Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings, as a guest speaker last year who talked about having a positive mindset in business and also his 100 Streets Challenge with his wife Jenny which they started in 2017, to raise awareness of mental health and the benefits of physical exercise, which we are looking forward to taking part in this year.”

Love Your Business also runs a series of Skills Labs at Black Ivy on topics including video creation, branding, LinkedIn, Instagram and digital content marketing.

READ MORE: Business clubs venture looks to bridge Scotland’s small business skills divide