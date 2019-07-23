Scots wind farm part of deal to power 3,000 UK homes

Green energy investor Thrive Renewables and gas and electricity supplier Bristol Energy have unveiled an agreement to power almost 3,000 homes from two onshore wind farms – in Aberdeenshire and Suffolk.

The companies have inked a tie-up for almost 3.6 megawatts (MW) of renewable electricity from sources including the 800-kilowatt Auchtygills turbine near Strichen, which can provide capacity for 700 households. Thrive’s 2.75MW turbine at Ness Point will provide enough energy for 2,225 UK homes.

The deal was completed on e-Power, an online auction that enables independent renewable energy generators to sell green electricity to utilities.

Simon Proctor, renewables and origination manager at Bristol Energy, said: “This deal is an important part of our purpose to create a sustainable energy company, which has social value at its heart.

“We believe one of the most socially responsible things we can do is to get to supplying 100 per cent renewable energy and this deal will help us in our journey. And importantly – the value from the deal is retained locally.”