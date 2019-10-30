Scots technology sector veteran appointed to chair laser firm Chromacity

Have your say

Chromacity, the Heriot-Watt University spin-out company behind ultrafast laser systems, has appointed technology sector veteran Ian Stevens as its non-executive chairman.

Stevens is an experienced technology industry executive, having held top positions at Scottish businesses Touch Bionics, Mpathy Medical and BioFilm.

Ian Stevens will be the firms non-executive chairman. Picture: Murdoch Ferguson

Mpathy was sold to Danish surgical medical device manufacturer Coloplast in 2010 and Touch Bionics was bought by Icelandic firm Össur in 2016.

Previously Stevens spent nine years at Optos, initially as chief financial officer and then as general manager of its North American business.

He said, “Ultrafast lasers are driving innovation in many fields of research and across a wide range of industries. Chromacity is well-positioned to disrupt the sector with its high performance, low cost systems and I am delighted to join the board at this important time in the company’s expansion.”

Vital

Shahida Imani, chief executive of Chromacity, added: “We are at a vital stage in the growth of Chromacity, and Ian’s appointment will be invaluable in helping us deliver on our objectives.”

The firm has made several key managerial appointments in recent months in the areas of manufacturing, operations, finance and marketing. It recently announced a product partnership with microscope manufacturer Scientifica, as well as involvement in a cutting-edge laser development project with Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt.

Chromacity designs, manufactures and sells ultrafast lasers for a range of industrial and research applications.

