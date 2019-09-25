Scots surveyor Graham + Sibbald secures further work

Graham + Sibbald, the Scottish chartered surveying practice, has secured a series of reappointments on its home patch as it looks to build on a record year of growth in 2018.

For City Property, the firm has been reappointed for a five-year term under the estates professional services framework. Another reappointment is with VisitScotland, under the same framework, with the firm securing an additional three-year term to assist the in-house team around operational property management and specialist property advice.

Ferry operator CalMac has reappointed the practice for three years under the professional property services framework, while a similar reappointment and term of support has been secured with the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

During 2018, client wins for the firm included Scotland House in London and Brussels, Lothian Buses in Edinburgh and a major residential development at Ardersier on the Moray Firth.

Calum Campbell, Graham + Sibbald’s managing partner, said: “It’s credit to the multi-disciplined teams that the quality of their work to date has translated to a series of client reappointment over the last few months.

“The mix of assignments also points to how the firm continues to increase its work across the public sector.”

Les McAndrew, senior partner at the firm, which has more than 200 employees and 20 partners, said: “The last couple of years have seen [the firm] move up a level on the Scottish property scene.”