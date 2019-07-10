Scots make up one third of Icas top 100 young accountants

More than one third of young professionals recognised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas) as excelling in their field come from Scotland.

The institute’s Top 100 Young CAs (chartered accountants) list for 2019 features accountants from 35 cities across the world, with the highest concentration of winners coming from London (21), closely followed by Glasgow (20) and Edinburgh (14).

An overall winner, along with victors in each of the three categories of technology, trust and talent, will be chosen from the top 100 list and announced at an event in London on 11 September.

For the 2019 programme, nominations were invited from the CAs themselves and from their peers. The full list can be found here.

Icas chief executive Bruce Cartwright said: “It is a great achievement to make it onto the list and it presents a wonderful chance for these talented young CAs to be recognised by their peers.

“The accountancy and finance professions, along with the wider business industry, are facing an unprecedented amount of uncertainty at the moment.

“Having read the names included in this year’s list and heard some of the stories of those who have been nominated I can say that I am confident that our future will be in safe hands.”