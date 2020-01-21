Scots-led insurer Aviva on hunt for new chairman

Aviva, the insurance giant led by Scots-born chief executive Maurice Tulloch, is on the hunt for a new chairman after announcing the retirement of present incumbent Sir Adrian Montague.

The group said that Montague had informed the board of his intention to retire as chairman during the course of 2020, once a successor has been appointed.

Montague was appointed chairman of Aviva in April 2015, having joined as a non-executive director in January 2013.

He said: “When I became chairman in 2015 the board asked me to commit to serve for at least five years. Now that Maurice has launched Aviva’s strategy, a new senior management team is in place and the board has been refreshed, it is also time for a new chairman.”

In November, Falkirk-born Tulloch outlined a structural shake-up alongside plans to offload the group’s Hong Kong business.

