Scots firms shortlisted for efforts at Vibes – Scottish Environment Business Awards

Businesses across Scotland have been recognised for their commitment to environmental change with the release of the Vibes – Scottish Environment Business Awards shortlist.

Wood, Diageo, and Vegware are among 36 finalists across 11 categories at the awards, which honour the different ways in which sustainable best practice can be implemented.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the awards, this year will feature a special Best of Vibes gong for a past winner that has demonstrated an ongoing contribution to sustainable development.

The victors will be announced at a ceremony on 14 November at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Glasgow.

Bob Downes, chair of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and head of the Vibes judging panel, said: “The scale of environmental challenges facing humanity is enormous, with a real urgency to act. The successful businesses of tomorrow will be those who embrace the economic opportunity of sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.”

