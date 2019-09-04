Scots drinks distributor adds ‘oldest gin in world’ to portfolio

Dundee-based drink ­distributor Huffman’s, which specialises in premium drinks for the on and off-trade across Scotland, is to supply its customers with a gin two decades in the making.

The spirit – FIFTY/50/GIN – was last year launched by independent whisky bottler The House of MacDuff – with half of the drink matured for 20 years and combined with newly distilled London Dry Gin.

The first ten years were spent in virgin oak casks to impart the most colour and flavour, and the spirit was then transferred into ex whisky casks where it sat for another decade, “taking on more subtle flavours”.

Huffman’s, established by school friends Gregor Maclean and Ramone ­Robertson three years ago, is already making FIFTY/50/GIN available to bars, restaurants, speciality bottle shops and online retailers.

Iain MacDuff, who developed the gin, said: “Working with Huffman’s is a great fit for FIFTY/50, given the team's appreciation of innovation and quality. When we acquired the gin it wasn’t as popular a spirit as it is now, and that’s why we decided to experiment. Since whisky was our expertise, it seemed logical to mature the gin in casks here in Scotland."

Maclean commented: “We are always looking for exciting new products for clients, and FIFTY/50/GIN is exactly that. There is nothing else like it on the market and we hope that more people will now get the opportunity to enjoy it.”