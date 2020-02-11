Scots deal-making activity tipped to gather pace - PwC report

Deal activity is expected to gather momentum this year as confidence slowly returns to the investment market north of the Border.

Accountancy major PwC said a “ready availability of cash” was expected to attract sellers as Brexit uncertainty dissipates, despite concerns over the ultimate shape of any trade deal.

The firm predicts that 2020 will see an increase in the sale of owner-managed businesses, while “stand-out” firms across all sectors are likely to be more attractive than a single dominant sector.

While technology firms will continue to garner suitors from all asset classes, they could also attract the attention of “corporations seeking operational bolt-ons”, PwC noted.

The firm, which worked on a string of key deals in 2019, including the takeover of SSE’s household energy business by Ovo and the acquisition of bus-builder Alexander Dennis by NFI, is to expand its deals team.

Jon Shelley, head of corporate finance at PwC Scotland, said: “There is a huge amount of capital out there. The challenge is that there is enough money, but not enough strong opportunities.

“Private equity funds are having to be far more focused on how to create value, as they are having to pay top dollar for good businesses and are subsequently doing more to make the returns work – that means that international growth strategies, roll-outs, bolt-ons and transformational M&A [mergers and acquisitions], for example, are increasingly more important on top of a solid organic plan.”

