Scots coffee chain Caffe Monza launches London branch

A Scottish-Italian coffee shop brand has launched its first branch in England as it targets ambitious expansion plans.

Caffe Monza was founded in Glasgow in 2016 by coffee aficionado Mario Formisano, and has moved south of the Border with a new outlet in London’s Bloomsbury district.

This marks the brand’s third spot overall, adding to its inaugural branch in Partick and a site in Ayr.

All of Monza’s outlets serve Italian coffee roasted by its sister company Azzurro, along with seasonal and locally sourced food such as wraps, flatbreads, cakes and crepes.

Formisano called the decision to expand into London “a no-brainer”, adding: “We’ve got great ambitions for the brand, and this third site is really helping us to begin realising these.

“Our vision of seeing a Caffe Monza in every major UK city is starting to feel like a reality.”

The brand takes its name from the city of Monza, just north of Milan in Italy’s Lombardy.