Scots-born chief executive to step down from wealth manager Brewin Dolphin

Wealth manager and investment firm Brewin Dolphin has unveiled a change at the top following the departure of its Scots-born chief executive.

The firm said that David Nicol has decided to retire after eight years with the group. He is to be replaced by Robin Beer, who is currently responsible for the firm’s intermediaries, charity, professional services and digital businesses.

Glasgow-born Nicol will step down on 14 June and remain with the group for a transitionary period until 29 July.

Chairman Simon Miller said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank David for his outstanding contribution to Brewin Dolphin’s success.

“He has demonstrated great professionalism, re-focused the group’s strategy, improved the quality of the organisation and built a strong team.

“Under his leadership, Brewin Dolphin has seen funds under management almost double from £26 billion to £48.5bn. Our client proposition has deepened, we have invested in our office network, and both client satisfaction and employee engagement are at record levels.”

Nicol said: “It has been a great privilege to lead Brewin Dolphin. After seven years as chief executive, and with the business well positioned for the future, I feel that now is the time for me to hand over to my successor.”

Beer, who joined the firm in 2008 to open and run its Nottingham office, added: “I am delighted to be chosen to lead the business at this juncture and I look forward to continuing to build on David’s achievements to drive the business through its next phase of development.”

In a first-quarter trading update, Brewin said total funds had risen by 7.8 per cent to £48.5bn, including £2.7bn of acquired funds from Investec Capital & Investments.

