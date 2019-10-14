Scots-based German brewers eye next round of growth after turnover top-up

Two German brewers who run an independent beer firm from Loanhead on the outskirts of Edinburgh are celebrating the doubling of their cask and keg sales and increasing their turnover by £40,000 in the last two years.

Michael Hopert and Andi Scheib of Top Out Brewery have achieved the milestones following the launch of a new range of limited-edition beers and ongoing support from Business Gateway Midlothian.

The company, which combines Scottish and German brewing influences to create original, craft beers including pale ales, wheat beer and a smoked porter, was co-founded by Hopert, a keen mountaineer from Frankfurt, in 2013 and has picked up the pace over the last two years.

Former geologist Scheib, from Heppenheim, joined in 2017 to help grow the business, which supplies to various shops, bars and restaurants, including Great Grog, Cork & Cask, Beerhive, Cornelius, Royal Mile Whiskies, The Hanging Bat, No.1 the Grange, Barony Bar, Jeremiah’s Taproom, Harmonium and Footlights.

The firm’s recently launched First Ascents limited edition beers include Yucatan Honey Wheat Wine, while it has expanded its German beer ranges. Its products have featured in Aldi’s Craft Beer Festivals for the last three years.

The business also has tapped into support from Business Gateway Midlothian including one-to-one growth consultancy, marketing, branding and digital support.

Hopert commented: “We have a unique, wide range of products, using both German and Scottish influences and strong relationships with our clients which has allowed us to continue to bring new ranges to the marketplace including our popular limited-edition beers. We are immensely grateful to Business Gateway Midlothian.”

Ann Marie Macaskill, head of Business Gateway Midlothian, said: “Top out Brewery are a great success story for Midlothian. It’s been fantastic working with them and providing ongoing support as they venture further towards launching new ranges, hosting brewery open days and putting themselves firmly on the craft beer map along with the mountains.”

