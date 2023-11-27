Scotland's biggest and tallest rental project completes offering 500 flats with dramatic riverside views

The landmark Platform scheme becomes one of Glasgow’s tallest buildings at 20 storeys, with the full development set across four blocks with a selection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments available. The building, located between the city’s International Financial Services District and Finnieston, was constructed by Graham and funded by Platform’s joint venture partnership with Northwood Investors.

The new development offers its residents “extensive amenities” including a state-of-the-art gym, landscaped courtyard, two roof terraces, private dining room, cinema room and co-working facilities all included in the monthly rental rates. Developers said the project had already attracted “significant interest from a range of demographics” given the selection of apartments available, coupled with strong demand for rental accommodation in the city.

Two on-site commercial units at ground level will provide convenience retail options and additional amenities to residents, with electrical vehicle charging points and bike storage available in communal spaces.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, chief executive at Platform, said: “Our Glasgow development is our eighth to complete and our first in Scotland. We’re really excited to see it become a memorable part of Glasgow’s skyline. Importantly, we’re helping to accelerate the urban regeneration of this area that is quickly attracting significant investment as collectively we recognise the wealth of opportunities this part of the city possesses.”

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for Graham’s building division, said: “Graham is proud to reach practical completion of what is set to become one of the city’s most desirable neighbourhoods. Providing high-quality apartments with a full range of lifestyle and amenity facilities which today’s rental market expects, this iconic development will create a thriving community along the River Clyde and help support regeneration efforts in a historic part of the city. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Platform as we progress with the build of a sister build-to-rent neighbourhood in Bonnington, Edinburgh.”

Meanwhile, the second phase of a key Fife project that promises hundreds of “sustainable” homes, a hotel, leisure, retail and healthcare facilities has got underway. Phase two of the St Andrews West development consists of houses and flats designed by architectural practice Studio LBA, with a focus on “complementing the surrounding landscape”. The initial phase, launched in autumn 2022, consisted of around 100 houses and apartments, with more than 80 per cent of the properties sold.

The concept for St Andrews West was first mooted as early as 2000, with a formal agreement in place by 2002, and the planning application was subsequently approved by Fife Council in 2019. Rettie & Co is adviser to the developers - Headon Developments and S1 Developments (via the Headon S1 St Andrews West partnership) - and the firm is sole agent.