Scotland Street Volume 17, Chapter 18: Icelandic Words

Angus and Domenica had both been thinking of the curious incident of the man in the rhododendrons. Their initial discussion of what had happened on that evening when Angus had been approached in the Drummond Place Gardens had been sidetracked by a discussion of the appropriate plural of the noun rhododendron. Issues of nomenclature can derail, or at least cause deviation in, even the most important exchanges; indeed, disputes of this nature can themselves be the cause of the disagreement in the first place. A contested place name in a territorial dispute may be the spark that ignites the tinder of irredentist claims, as when one faction claims the priority of their place name while another, with an equal sense of entitlement, asserts that their preferred choice has the backing of history, common usage, the law and, in the final analysis, of God himself.

44 Scotland Street

Scotland has not been immune to internecine argument. Scottish history is characterised by a great deal of bad behaviour of one sort or another, and some of this still casts a shadow. The Massacre of Glencoe – now, for reasons of tact, widely referred to as the Misunderstanding of Glencoe – is an egregious example of the sort of thing that happened in pre-Enlightenment Scotland, but it is not the only one. Bad behaviour at a dinner party was also manifested on the occasion when King James II invited the eighth Earl of Douglas to dinner in Stirling Castle. Guests do not expect to be stabbed twenty-six times by their host and his friends, and then unceremoniously thrown out of the window. That, however, is what appears to have happened. Yet such inflammatory incidents as the Misunderstanding of Glencoe and the Defenestration of Stirling sometimes seem to pale in their effect when compared with the arguments surrounding the pronunciation of Gullane, a small coastal town outside Edinburgh.

The spelling of Gullane suggests that it should be pronounced gull (as in seagull) and then an (as in the name Anne). The correct pronunciation, though, is gill (as in a fish’s gill), followed by the agreed an. This is on the basis of the origins of the word, which are generally agreed to be Welsh, since, to complicate matters, it was that form of Celtic language that was spoken in the area when the settlement first came into existence. In spite of the linguistic evidence, there are those who insist on what they see as the demotic pronunciation. This leads to significant distress on the part of the linguistic purists and, on more than one occasion, has resulted in the trading of sharp words in the bar at Muirfield, one of the local golf clubs.

Angus and Domenica were generally above such things, but nonetheless spent some time debating whether, in his narration of the encounter in Drummond Place Gardens, Angus should refer to “the man in the rhododendrons” or “the man in the rhododendra”. The discussion was amicable, and showed none of the animus that surfaces when the pronunciation of Gullane is debated. Yet it did take some time. Angus took the view that even if the correct form were to be rhododendra – since the word is a Greek neuter noun – common usage was, in this case, to be preferred, and that favoured rhododendrons. Domenica listened to his argument courteously, but pointed out that if common usage were to be the deciding factor in such matters, then where did that leave us with the pronunciation of Gullane? If it were the case – and she thought it probably was – that more people said gull than said gill, then gull should be considered correct.

Angus saw this, and acknowledged that it raised major issues. “I suppose that language does change,” he said. “If it didn’t, we’d all still be speaking … well, whatever it was that we spoke a long time ago. In our case, Pictish, perhaps – not that anybody can be absolutely certain what that was.”

“A Celtic language,” said Domenica quickly.

“Well, we’d still be speaking that if we refused to recognise change.” He paused. “Can you imagine being a linguistic purist and discovering that everybody around you has started to talk a different language – and you feel you have to stick to what you think is the correct form. Imagine that.”

Domenica smiled. “One might imagine a Roman stick-in-the-mud insisting on Latin even when all his neighbours have switched to Italian. Or a Norwegian insisting on Old Norse when everybody else in Oslo or Bergen was chatting away happily in Norwegian.”

Angus looked thoughtful. “Have you ever thought about Icelandic?” he asked. “That sticks to very old forms, I believe. And they make up new words to cope with the modern world. They try to keep loan words out.”

Domenica said that she sympathised with the preservation of languages that were threatened by the tsunami of English. “We lose so much when words die,” she said. “We lose a particular way of looking at the world. It’s like losing ....” She searched for the metaphor. “Like losing a rare flower.”

Now she remembered reading about an Icelandic word that was just that – a rare flower. “There’s a word in Icelandic – I can’t recall exactly what it is – but it’s a single word and it refers to that time before dawn each day when there is just enough light to see your sheep.”

But then, to the surprise of both of them, the word came back. It had been lodged in her mind, one of her half-handful of Icelandic words, it seemed, and now it returned, in all its poetry. “Sauðljóst,” she said. And she repeated it, and Angus uttered it too, as one might respond in a liturgy.

“That’s all the Icelandic I know,” she said. “Other than ut, which means out, and sounds just like the Scottish oot.”

“But they’ll say greet for cry, I imagine,” said Angus. “Just as in Scots – and all the other Scandinavian languages, I think.”

Domenica remembered something else. “And don’t they have an Icelandic Naming Committee that stops you calling your baby an un-Icelandic name? I believe they do.”

Angus considered this. It seemed illiberal to prevent people calling their children what they wished to call them, but a stock of common names made for a sense of belonging, of association. And the more we split ourselves off from those around us – the more we asserted our individuality – the lonelier we became. That was what Angus thought.

“Rhododendrons,” he muttered.