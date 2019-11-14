Scotland's women-led business can now apply for an international trade mission through AccelerateHER

Scotland’s women-led businesses can bag a place on an international trade mission to promote their ventures on a global scale through the 2020 AccelerateHER Awards, which launch today.

The programme is now seeking applications from female founders working in one of four sectors: medtech and science; fintech and cyber security; cleantech and climate; or disruptive innovation.

One winner from each category – to be announced at an event in March – will secure a free seat on a “market-building” trade mission to Europe, North America or the Middle East to showcase their business to industry contacts and global investors.

The upcoming programme will also include a Rising Star award for the female founder with the best early stage business idea. Deadline for entries is Friday 20 December.

Last year’s AccelerateHER Awards winners were Rachel Jones of tech firm SnapDragon; Lina Gasiunaite of medical diagnostics business Biotangents; and Corien Staels of Staels Design, the company behind wheelchair accessory product WheelAir.

Carla Brown, the founder and director of educational game developer Game Doctor, won the Rising Star award.

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women, said: “These awards celebrate both the achievements and future potential of many female founded businesses in Scotland. This year’s focus on technology, life sciences and environmentally-focused businesses is designed to dovetail with the appetite of the global investment community which is keen to support such enterprises.

“I would urge any ambitious female founder who wants to raise her company’s profile on an international stage to enter the awards. This includes those whose businesses are only at concept stage who could secure recognition through the Rising Star category.

"The competition gives participants an ideal platform to promote their companies and attract initial or additional investment to help them grow their business on a global scale.”

To date, more than 2,500 female business founders have joined the AccelerateHER community.

