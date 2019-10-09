Scotland's most northerly gin maker wins export deals with US, Canada and Sweden

Have your say

A Shetland distiller is expanding with the addition of five new export clients as overseas orders for its gin fizz higher.

The Shetland Distillery Company, which operates the Saxa Vord Distillery, has added the Cayman Islands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada and the US to its list of export countries.

Saxa Vord has 'the unique selling point' of being the only gin from Shetland. Picture: Contributed

Saxa Vord, in Unst, is the only distillery in Shetland and the most northerly in the UK.

The gin and whisky maker also has deals with importers in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Japan and South Africa.

Business development director James Robertson said: “We have focused on developing relationships with a number of potential importers, and the hard work is now paying off.

“We have top quality gins with the unique selling point of being the only gin from Shetland, and in the crowded gin market, our iconic coloured bottles and branding attract attention, particularly from overseas.”

The distiller added that it expects to announce export deals for its whisky shortly.

