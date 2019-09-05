Scotland's hotel of the year is up for grabs for more than £1.6 million

A Perthshire hotel that was crowned the best in Scotland this year has hit the market at offers of over £1.6 million.

East Haugh House in Pitlochry, described as a four-star boutique hotel, is being marketed by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

Originally part of the Atholl Estate and recently crowned Scotland’s Hotel of the Year for the second year running at the Prestige Hotels Awards, East Haugh House boasts 12 individually designed bedrooms all recently upgraded to a high standard.

There is an award-winning restaurant which is included within the Michelin Guide, as well as a separate bar and resident’s lounge area.

The family owners converted the house to a boutique hotel in 1989 but are now looking towards retirement.

Stuart Drysdale, director at Christie & Co’s Edinburgh office who is handling the sale, said: "East Haugh House is one of Perthshire’s premier boutique hotels, reflected by the many awards and accolades received over the years.

"The hotel has been extremely profitable for the current owners and there is no reason that an experienced operator would not be able to enjoy similar levels of business, given the excellent standard of accommodation and service provided."