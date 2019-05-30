Scone Palace gets royal seal of approval

Have your say

Scone Palace has been given the royal seal of approval, retaining its status as one of Scotland’s top visitor attractions.

In its first audit since VisitScotland revised its grading scheme to focus more on visitor needs, the crowning place of Scottish kings maintained its five-star assessment record.

The Perthshire palace, which welcomes more than 100,000 visitors annually, earned particular praise for offering guests “a genuine welcome”.

Auditors also highlighted ongoing investments in decoration and maintenance work, including new lighting, flooring and décor.

Stephen Brannigan, head of palace and events at Scone Palace, said: “We pride ourselves on offering all of our visitors a memorable experience.

“Earlier this year we invested in staff training with a particular focus on customer care and disability equality training, so it is great to see the positive impact of training come to fruition.”