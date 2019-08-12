Schuh steps up to support Prince’s Trust

Footwear retailer Schuh has announced a three-year partnership with Prince Charles’ UK-wide youth charity the Prince’s Trust.

The tie-up will see the Livingston-headquartered shoe giant attempt to raise the profile of the “crucial work” undertaken by the charity, which has helped more than 950,000 young people move into jobs, education or training.

The charity was founded in 1976 by the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and supports 11- to 30-year-olds who are unemployed, struggling at school or at risk of exclusion.

Schuh will also aim to engage young people nationwide “with inspirational talks and mentorship opportunities” as part of a series of campaigns to support the trust.

Schuh’s chief marketing officer Alice Cleary said: “The partnership is such a natural fit for us given our shared focus on youth. With over 130 stores across the UK and Ireland and strong digital presence, we will utilise our platform to share their incredible work and deliver bespoke activations to generate increased reach, engagement and impact for the Prince’s Trust.”

Tara Leathers, deputy chief executive of the Prince’s Trust, said: “Self-expression, diversity and inclusivity are fundamental values that we share.

“This bold new partnership will engage customers, supporters and young people, raising awareness of the Prince’s Trust’s vital work. By making opportunities increasingly visible we will help more young people transform their lives.”