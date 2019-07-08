Savings chief named at Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen has appointed Noel Butwell as chief executive of its savings business, overseeing tens of billions of pounds of assets.

The group’s two main platforms, Wrap and Elevate, have collective assets under administration totalling some £57.6 billion with more than 3,500 advisers using the platforms.

The financial planning and advice business, called 1825, has a number of regional offices across the UK and recently announced the acquisition of Grant Thornton’s wealth advisory unit.

In his role as chief executive of Standard Life Savings, Butwell will report to Martin Gilbert, vice chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA).

Butwell said: “I have worked for SLA for 16 years and throughout this time my primary focus has been building enduring relationships with financial advisers as we work together to meet the needs of their clients. Standard Life is at the forefront of helping the UK population achieve their financial goals.”