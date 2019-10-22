Sausage skin firm to shut Scottish plant with loss of almost 100 jobs

Devro, the Scottish sausage-skin and food casings producer, plans to shut its Bellshill site with the loss of some 90 jobs.

The group said it had undertaken a review of its global manufacturing footprint in an effort to gain “further efficiency improvements”.

While the firm proposes to close its Bellshill operation, it is looking to increase the range of products manufactured at its nearby Moodiesburn site in Lanarkshire and relocate some of the manufacturing assets from Bellshill within the wider group.

Releasing a trading update, Devro told investors: “In line with our strategic priorities, the group has undertaken a review of its global manufacturing footprint with the aim to pursue further efficiency improvements, as well as to align available capacity to the group’s growth ambitions.

“Following consultation, we expect Bellshill to close during 2020 with the loss of circa 90 employees.

“Additionally as part of the global manufacturing footprint review and the intended closure of Bellshill the group is analysing its ongoing supply strategy.

“This is expected to result in non-cash exceptional impairment charges in [financial year] 2019, primarily relating to partial write-downs of the China and US plants.

“These plants continue to be an integral part of our global footprint and the revised supply strategy will enhance the agility and flexibility of the group’s supply chain whilst staying focussed on our long-term growth ambitions.”

Sales momentum

The Moodiesburn-headquartered food supplier noted that sales momentum had improved during the third quarter of 2019 with 1 per cent volume growth in collagen casings.

It added: “During the period we saw good trading in North America, where we benefited from continued growth in snacking categories, and also in China, due to continued strong growth albeit at margins below the average for the group.

“These positive performances were offset by a further deterioration in market conditions in continental Europe and weaker-than-expected sales in Japan. As anticipated, UK and Ireland and Australia saw similar trends to H1 2019.”

