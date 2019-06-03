Saltire Scholar hails record numbers

A record number of students are set to take part in this year’s Saltire Scholar internship programme, working with companies such as Mitsubishi, GlaxoSmithKline and Alexander Dennis.

The Entrepreneurial Scotland scheme will support 178 students as they complete eight to 12 week-long placements with host businesses in Scotland and internationally, including in the US, Singapore, Japan and Australia.

Gathering at The University of Strathclyde this week for a detailed induction, the students will formally begin their internships on 10 June, with 85 travelling overseas and the remainder undertaking placements around the UK.

Programme leader Sara Cook said: "178 students from universities across Scotland will be exposed to unique entrepreneurial and global learning on their internships preparing them as future graduates to be astute and be ready for the working environment.

“For many Scottish businesses finding talented people with the right attitude, skills and ambition is a real challenge therefore developing the next generation remains a priority."