Sales double at Aberdeen craft business after digital boost

An Aberdeenshire gift maker is on track to double its turnover after receiving digital skills training from Business Gateway.

The Damside, which creates artwork, picture frames, baubles and other craft pieces, is forecasting annual revenues to hit more than £75,000 by April 2020, a 100 per cent rise from the previous year.

Alvah-based Rachel and Graham Nowak, who own and operate the business, have enjoyed rising sales and increased interest from stockists following one-to-one adviser support and expert digital help from Business Gateway.

The couple created The Damside in 2016 after several years of creating crafts for sale at country shows and Highland Games across Scotland.

The business has already landed contracts with big-name groups such as Center Parcs, Historic Environment Scotland, The National Trust, Cobbs Cafes and VisitScotland.

Rachel Nowak said: “The guidance from our Business Gateway adviser has been instrumental. The DigitalBoost resources have been exceptionally helpful, as our DigitalBoost adviser has spent considerable time mentoring us and helping us to develop a cohesive online presence for The Damside.”

Catherine Homewood, business adviser at Business Gateway Aberdeenshire, added: “As an established business with an impressive roster of existing clients, we were able to help The Damside reach the next stage on its business journey.

"By implementing a digital strategy, offering one-to-one business advice and undertaking a strategic review of the business, both Business Gateway and DigitalBoost have helped The Damside to attract new customers and substantially increase its turnover."

