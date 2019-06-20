Royal Bank of Scotland trials software by Edinburgh tech firm

An Edinburgh-based software business has secured a deal to trial its “cutting-edge” teambuilding software with Royal Bank of Scotland as it gears up for a wider launch.

SymbaSync will deploy its project manager support tool as part of a test run with the banking group following a successful pilot with OTP Bank’s head office in Budapest, Hungary, earlier this year.

The capital firm’s Project Team Builder aims to help project leaders match their employees to the most suitable roles, while also playing a part in removing recruitment bias.

It presents colleagues’ skillsets in an anonymous, non-sector-specific manner, allowing managers to make an informed, non-biased choice.

The business forecasts that the pilot with RBS will offer the chance to improve its product and prepare for an official launch.

SymbaSync was founded in 2017 by Joseph McElmeel, who was inspired by his learnings while growing up around his father’s recruitment company.

McElmeel realised that, as organisations grow, workers’ skill history is often lost or forgotten, leaving to human resources under-utilised or limited by internal networks.

The business also offers a candidate sourcing software that auto-creates a job description, markets it, and creates a list of candidates ranked by relevancy.

In addition to the trial with OTP Bank and its upcoming pilot with Royal Bank of Scotland, SymbaSync has taken part in the RBS Entrepreneur Accelerator.

Described by the lender as “the UK’s largest free business accelerator network”, the programme offers mentoring, insight and bespoke coaching to entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses.

McElmeel, who is also chief executive of SymbaSync, said the software is designed to save a company’s resources.

He said: “Organisations are changing structures meaning new skillsets are required and unlocking that intellectual capital internally, relying on transferrable skills, and removing any bias from age or gender will reduce the costs born with external hires or consultants to fill vacant roles on new or existing project teams.

“Project Team Builder is designed to remove bias and simplify the internal resourcing and deployment process, saving resources in the process. Following the success of the OTP Bank trial, we’re looking forward to working with RBS to further test and improve our software and prepare for a wider launch.”

Gill Rattray, entrepreneurial growth manager at RBS, said: “We’ve worked with [SymbaSync] through tough times and applaud their pivot to a product that innovative organisations are keen to use to optimise employee engagement and deployment.”