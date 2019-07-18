Royal Bank of Scotland Great British Entrepreneur Awards finalists revealed

The Royal Bank of Scotland Great British Entrepreneur Awards, which celebrate the “incredible stories” of the nation’s business bosses, have revealed the regional finalists for 2019.

Now in their seventh year, the awards provide opportunities for participants to connect and showcase their businesses.

Previous winners include Alan Mahon, who was crowned Great British Entrepreneur of the Year for Scotland & Northern Ireland in 2018 for his social enterprise Brewgooder.

This year’s Scottish shortlist features 75 finalists split across 11 categories, including the creative industries, disruptor, scale-up, start-up and young entrepreneur divisions.

They are part of a total of 630 entrants from eight UK regions, competing across 13 categories, in the running for the overall prize.

Glasgow is to this year host Scotland’s regional event which, in a shake-up from the ceremony’s usual black-tie format, will take place in a more informal setting.

The national final will follow during Global Entrepreneurship Week in London in November.

Francesca James, founder of the Royal Bank of Scotland Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “With the changes to the format of the awards, 2019 was always going to be an exciting year for us. But looking at the shortlist, I can safely say this is our strongest year yet.

“We have such a diverse range of businesses in terms of size and industry, and the calibre really is quite incredible.”

A full list of the finalists can be found here.