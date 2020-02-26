Rosyth ‘agri-hub’ fully operational after giant vessel arrives from Argentina

A new “agri-hub” is now up and running at the Port of Rosyth following the arrival of tens of thousands of tonnes of animal feed.

The Baltic Mantis bulk cargo ship arrived at the Fife facility with her load of more than 30,000 tonnes of animal feed from Argentina.

As part of a long-term partnership with Forth Ports and Cefetra, the port has become Scotland’s principal agri-hub, handling an extensive range of agricultural products for the Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries.

To create the hub, the port has been deepened to accommodate vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo.

Derek Knox, senior port manager, said: “This is an exciting time for the Port of Rosyth as we see another significant investment programme for our customer Cefetra. This new agri-hub and our new Liebherr mobile harbour crane bring together the port’s unrivalled logistics links as well as its excellent marine capability.”