Rosemary Gallagher: exploring and explaining the world of money

But it’s clear from what I’ve heard from our personal finance industry commentators that too many of us aren’t planning far enough ahead when it comes to money.

In this supplement, we examine new research and statistics that paint a worrying picture of Scots being more concerned about their immediate finances than putting money away for long-term goals such as retirement.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money.

And so, we also examine the best steps to take to boost pension pots and explain the confusing language used around savings and investments.

In Scotsman Money, we’re trying to help by explaining all the options available in a clear and understandable way for everyone – from those starting out on their financial journey, to those ready to kick back and enjoy their retirement.

For this edition, I’ve spoken to financial and legal commentators about trying to manage the cost of a relationship breakdown. With about one-third of marriages in Scotland ending in divorce, this is a pertinent subject to explore.

Also this month, Tom Ham, group chief executive at Calton, covers what you should do if your financial adviser sells up or moves firms. He says the first thing to do in those circumstances is to “remember that you are in control. It is your money”.

In our Q&A section, Ross Leckridge, chartered financial planner with Aberdein Considine Wealth, answers: “As my partner and I get older, we’re realising that we’re not as prepared as we’d like to be in terms of making sure our family are cared for financially in the future. Is there still time to sort this?”

And, with school exam season around the corner, Drew Nutsford, director and chartered financial planner at Waverton Wealth, sets a pensions maths test, and explains the need to have a good plan in place for later years.

In Scotsman Money we will continue to cover all aspects of personal finance, from savings to mortgages and pensions to tax.

We bring this supplement to you in association with wealth manager Calton, and with support from Waverton Wealth, and Aberdein Considine Wealth. We are delighted to have them on board.

If you want to get in touch, or if you have a personal finance question you would like answered, please email: [email protected] and subscribe to our newsletter at www.scotsman.com/newsletter,or you could use this QR code to take you straight there.