Robertson Group buys out remainder of Urban Union joint venture

Robertson Group, the Scottish construction, infrastructure and support services business, has fully acquired regeneration specialist Urban Union.

The group has paid an undisclosed sum to buy out the 50 per cent of Urban Union it did not already own.

Former as a joint venture in 2011 by Robertson Group and McTaggart Construction, Urban Union delivers affordable and private housing in key regeneration areas across Scotland. It currently operates four developments – Laurieston Living and Pollokshaws Living in Glasgow, Pennywell Living in Edinburgh and Muirton Living in Perth.

The company is also working in partnership with Robertson and Queens Cross Housing Association, delivering a 600-unit mixed tenure development at Hamiltonhill in Glasgow.

Urban Union will continue to operate its own brand and retain its existing staff while benefiting from “closer partnerships” across Robertson’s range of businesses and expertise.

