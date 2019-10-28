Revenues to soar at Airdrie facilities manager MGB after duo of client wins

A Lanarkshire facilities management firm has secured two major contracts and is targeting a 50 per cent increase in turnover by 2020.

MGB Services has undergone a rapid expansion on the back of a duo of new business wins, substantially expanding its workforce and relocating its head office to a larger base in Airdrie.

MGB has scooped a contract with commercial property and asset management specialist MJ Mapp which will see it act as the sole provider of mechanical and electrical services throughout its Scottish locations, such as Holyrood Park House in Edinburgh and 2 West Regent Street Glasgow.

Earlier this year the Airdrie firm also secured an exclusive three-year contract with Cushman and Wakefield as its Scottish facilities and maintenance provider.

Cushman and Wakefield’s portfolio consists of 30 sites in Scotland, including prestigious locations such as Carlton Square and Exchange Place 1 in Edinburgh, Glasgow’s Springfield Quay and Aberdeen International Business Park.

MGB is now forecasting a 50 per cent rise in revenues by the end of next year.

'Instrumental' support

The company, founded in 2009, provides facility management services for commercial buildings, including mechanical and electrical upkeep, heating and ventilation, water monitoring, energy management and gas services.

MGB attributes its period of expansion to services provided by Business Gateway Lanarkshire, including coaching in tendering, human resources and marketing support, along with grant funding sourced from North Lanarkshire Council.

These support services allowed the business to upgrade its website and achieve key quality management certifications that have been instrumental in securing the duo of major contracts.

Mark Greenaway, director of MGB Services, said: “The support we received from Business Gateway has been incredibly valuable, resulting in a tangible positive impact across our business.

This has been demonstrated by the two major contract wins that we have recently secured, including a three-year contract with MJ Mapp, covering 17 sites across a range of prestigious locations in Scotland.”

Robert Swinburne, business adviser at Business Gateway Lanarkshire, said: “Since day one, it was clear that MGB Services were highly motivated to expand its operations.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the innovative and highly experienced team at MGB Services, helping them expand their client base and develop their service offerings, whilst also creating valuable jobs for the local economy.”

